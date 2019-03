March 14 (Reuters) - Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PROGENICS ASSERTS OWNERSHIP OF PSMA-617 INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, INCLUDING COMPOSITION OF MATTER PATENT

* PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ASSERTED OWNERSHIP OF WORLDWIDE COMPOSITION OF MATTER PATENT FILINGS RELATED TO PSMA-617 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)