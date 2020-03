March 16 (Reuters) - Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS - ON MARCH 15, CO AND LANTHEUS MEDICAL IMAGING ENTERED INTO A BRIDGE LOAN AGREEMENT

* PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER AGREEMENT LANTHEUS MEDICAL IMAGING TO PROVIDE CO FOR SECURED SHORT-TERM LOAN ON/AFTER MAY 1, 2020 OF UP TO $10 MILLION Source text:(bit.ly/2WnUk81) Further company coverage: