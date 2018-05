May 11 (Reuters) - Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PROGENICS PHARMA-ON MAY 10, CO, VALEANT, AMONG OTHERS & PAR STERILE PRODUCTS, PAR PHARMA ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RELATING TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT

* PROGENICS PHARMA- CO,OTHER PLAINTIFFS ALLEGE PRODUCTS FOR WHICH PAR IS SEEKING U.S. MARKETING APPROVAL INFRINGES CO'S,OTHER PLAINTIFFS' U.S. PATENTS Source text: (bit.ly/2IcbJdC) Further company coverage: