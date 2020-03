March 4 (Reuters) - Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ON FEB 28, PATRICK FABBIO PROVIDED NOTICE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RESIGN AS CFO

