Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 SALES OF AZEDRA OF APPROXIMATELY $1.4 MILLION

* Q1 2020 RELISTOR WORLDWIDE NET SALES TOTAL $31.9 MILLION, UP 15% OVER Q1 2019

* PLANNED NDA SUBMISSION FOR PYL(TM) ON TRACK FOR EARLY Q3 2020

* HAS FURLOUGHED A PORTION OF CLINICAL, COMMERCIAL, AND MEDICAL EMPLOYEES