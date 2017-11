BRIEF-Progenics Pharmaceuticals Q3 loss per share $0.22

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter 2017 financial results and business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.22

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Q3 revenue totaled $2.7 million, down from $53.9 million in Q3 of 2016​

* Progenics - ‍ended Q3 with cash and cash equivalents of $98.3 million, decrease of $40.6 million versus cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016​