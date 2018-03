March 22 (Reuters) - Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THREE-MONTH EXTENSION OF PDUFA DATE FOR AZEDRA (IOBENGUANE I 131)

* PROGENICS - FDA WILL EXTEND REVIEW OF NDA FOR AZEDRA (IOBENGUANE I 131) BY THREE MONTHS TO JULY 30, 2018​

* PROGENICS - ‍EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS​