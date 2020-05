May 18 (Reuters) - Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PROGENICS TO PRESENT RESULTS FROM THE PHASE 3 CONDOR TRIAL OF PYL™ (18F-DCFPYL) IN PROSTATE CANCER AT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY 2020 VIRTUAL SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM

* PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS - REMAIN ON TRACK TO SUBMIT NDA TO FDA FOR PYL EARLY IN Q3 OF 2020