BRIEF-Progenity Inc Sees IPO Of Up To 6.7 Million Common Shares

June 15 (Reuters) - Progenity Inc:

* PROGENITY INC SEES IPO OF UP TO 6.7 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED BETWEEN $14.00 AND $16.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* PROGENITY - CERTAIN EXISTING STOCKHOLDERS, INDICATED INTEREST TO BUY UP TO ABOUT $50 MILLION OF COMMON SHARES AT IPO PRICE

* PROGENITY SAYS TO USE ABOUT $60.0 TO 65.0 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS

* PROGENITY SAYS TO USE ABOUT $9.0 TO 11.0 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN MOLECULAR TESTING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* PROGENITY SAYS TO USE ABOUT $13.0 TO 15.0 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT WITH RESPECT TO PRECISION MEDICINE PLATFORM Source text: (bit.ly/2UKEcvk) Further company coverage: