March 28 (Reuters) - Progress Software Corp:

* PROGRESS REPORTS BETTER THAN EXPECTED 2018 FISCAL FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q1 REVENUE $94.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $92.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN

* SEES FY18 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41

* SEES ‍Q2 2018 GAAP REVENUE $93 MILLION - $96 MILLION ​

* SEES Q2 EPS $0.24 TO $0.26

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EPS $0.51 TO $0.53