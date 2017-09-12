FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Progress Software ‍expects Q3 adj. EPS $0.23
#Market News
September 12, 2017 / 12:06 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Progress Software ‍expects Q3 adj. EPS $0.23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Progress Software Corp

* Progress Software announces preliminary financial results for fiscal Q3 2017; better-than-expected Q3 revenues and diluted earnings per share; board of directors raises quarterly dividend 12%

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 12 percent

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.14per share

* Progress Software Corp - ‍ expects to report diluted earnings per share $0.23 for Q3 2017​

* Progress Software Corp - ‍ expects to report GAAP revenue $97.3 million and non-GAAP revenue of $97.6 million for Q3 2017​

* Progress Software Corp - ‍ expects to report Q3 2017 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.48​

* Progress Software Corp - ‍board of directors also set a target dividend payout ratio of between 25-30 pct of company’s annual cash flow from operations​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $96.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Progress Software - ‍evaluated praesidium’s idea of potential acquisition of “unrelated third party” but concluded it was not in best interests of co

* Progress Software-nominating and corporate governance committe to consider individuals suggested praesidium, other individuals when evaluating future changes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
