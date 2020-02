BRIEF-Progress-Werk Oberkirch FY EBIT Before Currency Effects Up At EUR 22.2 Mln

Feb 25 (Reuters) - PROGRESS WERK OBERKIRCH AG:

* PWO ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR 2019 AND 2020 FORECAST

* IN 2019, GROUP REVENUES DECLINED TO EUR 458.6 MILLION (P/Y: EUR 476.3 MILLION, ADJUSTED)

* 2019 EBIT BEFORE CURRENCY EFFECTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 22.2 MILLION (P/Y: EUR 19.6 MILLION)

* FOR 2020, WE EXPECT SECTOR TO REMAIN WEAK

* FY NET INCOME FOR PERIOD WAS EUR 9.1 MILLION (P/Y: EUR 6.6 MILLION, ADJUSTED)

* FOR 2020 SEES TO GENERATE REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 450 MILLION

* EXPECT EBIT BEFORE CURRENCY EFFECTS TO RANGE FROM EUR 19 TO 20 MILLION IN 2020