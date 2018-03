March 26 (Reuters) - PROGRESS WERK OBERKIRCH AG:

* FY GROUP REVENUE INCREASED TO EUR 461.0 MILLION (P/Y: EUR 409.6 MILLION)

* FY EBIT BEFORE CURRENCY EFFECTS INCREASED TO EUR 23.4 MILLION (P/Y: EUR 21.6 MILLION)

* FY NET INCOME FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO EUR 10.1 MILLION (P/Y: EUR 9.5 MILLION)

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.65 (P/Y: EUR 1.60)