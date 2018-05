May 3 (Reuters) - Progress Werk Oberkirch AG:

* Q1 OVERALL GROUP REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 122.8 MILLION (P/Y: EUR 117.1 MILLION)

* Q1 TOTAL OUTPUT TO EUR 124.7 MILLION (P/Y: EUR 122.0 MILLION)

* Q1 EBIT BEFORE CURRENCY EFFECTS INCREASED TO EUR 7.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 5.6 MILLION)

* Q1 NET INCOME FOR PERIOD IMPROVED TO EUR 4.0 MILLION (P/Y: EUR 2.9 MILLION)