BRIEF-Progress Werk Oberkirch Q2 net income down at 3.1 million euros​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - PROGRESS WERK OBERKIRCH AG:

* ‍REVENUES IN Q2 ROSE TO EUR 116.0 MILLION (P/Y: EUR 105.0 MILLION)​

* Q2 ‍TOTAL OUTPUT INCREASED TO EUR 122.1 MILLION (P/Y: EUR 110.0 MILLION)​

* Q2 ‍EBIT BEFORE CURRENCY EFFECTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 6.7 MILLION (P/Y: EUR 6.6 MILLION) AND EUR 5.2 MILLION INCLUDING CURRENCY EFFECTS​

* Q2 ‍NET INCOME FOR PERIOD AND EARNINGS PER SHARE TOTALED EUR 3.1 MILLION (P/Y: EUR 3.5 MILLION)​

* ‍FORECAST FOR REVENUE OF EUR 450 MILLION IN 2017, OF WHICH EUR 20 MILLION STEMS FROM MATERIAL PRICE EFFECTS, NOW APPEARS TO BE CONSERVATIVE​

* ‍IN TERMS OF EBIT BEFORE CURRENCY EFFECTS, WE BELIEVE WE ARE ON RIGHT TRACK TO REACH OUR TARGET OF EUR 23 TO 24 MILLION​