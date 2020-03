BRIEF-Progress Werk Oberkirch Withdraws 2020 Forecast

March 20 (Reuters) - PROGRESS WERK OBERKIRCH AG:

* WITHDRAWAL OF 2020 FORECAST

* MANAGEMENT BOARD PROPOSES ELIMINATION OF DIVIDEND FOR 2019

* POSTPONEMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* IMPOSSIBLE TO ADEQUATELY ASSESS AND RELIABLY QUANTIFY EFFECTS ON PWO GROUP

* REFRAINS FROM PROVIDING A NEW FORECAST FOR 2020 FISCAL YEAR

* MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE BY WAIVING 10 PERCENT OF ITS FIXED REMUNERATION FOR 2020 FISCAL YEAR

* AIMS TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WITHIN STATUTORY 8-MONTH PERIOD UNTIL END OF AUGUST 2020