Feb 21 (Reuters) - Progressive Care Inc:

* PROGRESSIVE CARE POSTS RECORD JANUARY PERFORMANCE, WILL BEGIN MAJOR EXCHANGE UPLISTING PROCESS IN APRIL

* JANUARY SALES ROSE 60.5 PERCENT TO $3.05 MILLION

* WILL FILE WITH SEC FOR FULLY REPORTING STATUS AND BEGIN PROCESS OF UPLISTING TO NYSE OR NASDAQ IN APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)