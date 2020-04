April 8 (Reuters) - Progressive Corp:

* ON APRIL 8, CO’S INSURANCE UNIT ANNOUNCED THAT WILL BE PROVIDING ABOUT $1 BILLION TO PERSONAL AUTO CUSTOMERS DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* UNIT WILL BE CREDITING ELIGIBLE PERSONAL AUTO CUSTOMERS 20% OF THEIR APRIL AND MAY PREMIUMS