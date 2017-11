Nov 15 (Reuters) - Progressive Corp

* Reg-Progressive reports october 2017 results

* Progressive corp- ‍net premiums written$2,758.2 million in oct versus $2,259.2​ million in oct 2016

* Progressive corp- ‍net premiums earned $2,587.7 million in oct versus $2,232.2​ million in oct 2016