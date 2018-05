May 16 (Reuters) - Progressive Corp:

* REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS APRIL 2018 RESULTS

* PROGRESSIVE CORP - APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MILLION VERSUS $2,704.0 MILLION

* PROGRESSIVE - NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MILLION, UP 21 PERCENT