April 17 (Reuters) - Progressive Corp:

* REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS

* MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MILLION VERSUS $2,047.8 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.22

* NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MILLION VERSUS $1,892.8 MILLION IN MARCH 2017

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MILLION VERSUS $6,491.0 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: