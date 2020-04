April 15 (Reuters) - Progressive Corp:

* PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2020 RESULTS

* PROGRESSIVE- QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $1.17

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $9,871.3 MILLION UP 7%

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.52 — REFINITIV IBES DATA