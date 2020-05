May 12 (Reuters) - Progyny Inc:

* PROGYNY, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $81 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $71.8 MILLION

* WELL-POSITIONED TO SUCCESSFULLY MANAGE COVID-RELATED IMPACTS

* QTRLY EPS $0.04

* PROGYNY- IF ACCESS TO CARE CONTINUES TO IMPROVE AS ANTICIPATED, WOULD EXPECT MINIMUM Q2 RESULTS TO BE AT LEAST $45 MILLION IN REVENUE, $4.2 MILLION NET LOSS