April 8 (Reuters) - Progyny Inc:

* TO DATE, CO NOT AWARE OF ANY MATERIAL CHANGE IN MEMBER BASE NUMBER FROM 2.1 MILLION REPORTED IN FORM 10-K ON MARCH 10, 2020

* LIMITED EXPOSURE TO INDUSTRIES THAT HAVE BEEN HIT HARDEST, SUCH AS HOSPITALITY AND TRAVEL