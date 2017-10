Oct 19 (Reuters) - Project Diamond Intermediate Holdings Corporation:

* Deltek commences tender offer to acquire Onvia, Inc.

* Project Diamond Intermediate Holdings - unit commenced tender offer to purchase any, all outstanding shares of stock of Onvia at $9.00 per share

* Project Diamond Intermediate Holdings - ‍tender offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at end of day on Nov 16 ​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: