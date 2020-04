April 6 (Reuters) - Prolight Diagnostics AB (publ):

* PROLIGHT DIAGNOSTICS AB (PUBL) - APPLIED FOR PATENT - INNOVATIVE SOLUTION FOR DIRECT USE OF SAMPLING TUBE IN AUTOMATED PROCESS

* PROLIGHT DIAGNOSTICS AB (PUBL) - PATENT APPLICATION FILED BY CO’S TECHNOLOGY PARTNER TTP TO THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY OFFICE IN THE UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)