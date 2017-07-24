BRIEF-Prologis says Nippon Prologis REIT will issue new investment units

July 24 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc

* Nippon Prologis REIT will issue new investment units

* Prologis will retain its 15-percent ownership interest in Nippon Prologis REIT

* Net proceeds from issuance is estimated at JPY 33.9 billion ($299.7 million)

* Prologis-Nippon Prologis REIT to use net proceeds from issuance for repayment of bridge loans used to acquire three class-a properties for jpy 55.8 billion

* Issuance is expected to close August 7, 2017 in Japan