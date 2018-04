BRIEF-Prologis to acquire DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 bln

April 29 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc:

* PROLOGIS TO ACQUIRE DCT INDUSTRIAL TRUST FOR $8.4 BILLION

* PROLOGIS WILL ACQUIRE DCT FOR $8.4 BILLION IN A STOCK-FOR-STOCK TRANSACTION, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, DCT SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 1.02 PROLOGIS SHARES FOR EACH DCT SHARE THEY OWN

* DEAL ANTICIPATED TO CREATE SUBSTANTIAL SYNERGIES, INCLUDING NEAR-TERM SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $80 MILLION IN ADMINISTRATIVE COST SAVINGS

* BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION.