BRIEF-Prologue FY Operating Result Swings To Loss Of 0.9 Million Euros

April 30 (Reuters) - PROLOGUE SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 87.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 86.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 2.2 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: M2I IS VERY STRONGLY IMPACTED BY THIS PERIOD OF CONFINEMENT

* CAPITAL INCREASE PROJECT BETWEEN PROLOGUE, O2I AND M2I REMAINS FULLY RELEVANT

* O2I ENGINEERING, PROLOGUE FRANCE AND ADIICT ARE ALSO AFFECTED BY CURRENT CRISIS BUT MUCH LESS SO THAN M2I AT THE MOMENT, EVEN IF ALL COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES ARE EITHER SLOWED DOWN OR STOPPED

* PROLOGUE SPAIN, LATIN AMERICA, UNITED STATES, WITH ACTIVITIES MAINLY FOCUSED ON THE CLOUD, NETWORKS AND CYBERSECURITY, SEEM LITTLE AFFECTED AT THIS STAGE BY CURRENT CRISIS

* IT IS DIFFICULT TO GIVE A QUANTIFIED PROJECTION AT THIS TIME FOR THE GROUP IN 2020