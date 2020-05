* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 2020 REVENUE

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 18.6 MLN VS EUR 20.8 MLN YR AGO

* EXCEPTIONAL IMPACT OF PENSION REFORM STRIKES IN FRANCE AND COVID-19 ON TRAINING ACTIVITY: -28%

* IMPACT OF HEALTH CRISIS ON Q2 TURNOVER DIFFICULT TO ASSESS

* TRAINING ACTIVITY SHOULD REMAIN MOST IMPACTED OVER COMING PERIOD BY FAR

