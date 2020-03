March 24 (Reuters) - PROLOGUE SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THE GROUP’S ACTIVITIES IN SPAIN, LATIN AMERICA AND THE UNITED STATES, MAINLY FOCUSED ON THE CLOUD, NETWORKS AND CYBERSECURITY, DO NOT SEEM, AT THIS STAGE, TO BE PENALIZED BY THE CURRENT HEALTH CRISIS

* AT THE END OF FEBRUARY 2020, THE GROUP HAD A CASH POSITION OF €5.9 MILLION (UNAUDITED DATA)

