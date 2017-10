Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* Prolung Inc files for IPO of up to $8.1 million of common stock - sec filing‍​

* Prolung Inc says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq capital market following issuance under the symbol “LUNG”

* ‍prolung Inc​ says Maxim Group Llc underwriting the IPO

* ‍prolung Inc​ - proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2uc7V5a)