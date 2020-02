Feb 13 (Reuters) - ProLung Inc:

* PROLUNG INC SAYS ON FEB 12 UTAH DIVISION OF SECURITIES DISMISSED “ALL CHARGES OF SECURITIES FRAUD AGAINST CO AND ITS CURRENT MANAGEMENT” - SEC FILING

* PROLUNG INC - REACHED A SETTLEMENT WITH DIVISION FOR PAYING UNLICENSED DEALER-BROKERS TO SELL ITS SECURITIES DURING 2012-2014 UNDER PRIOR MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2SoAdUM Further company coverage: