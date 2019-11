Nov 21 (Reuters) - PROMAXIMA IMMOBILIEN AG:

* AT AGM ON JULY 7, DELISTING FROM THE BERNE STOCK EXCHANGE WAS APPROVED

* H1 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME CHF 677.715 (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 1.8 MILLION)

* H1 OPERATING RESULT BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND REVALUATION AT CHF -265.921 (PREVIOUS YEAR AT CHF 315.321)

* H1 RESULTS AT CHF -4.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF -3.7 MILLION)