BRIEF-Promedior Says To Be Acquired By Roche

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Promedior:

* PROMEDIOR ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY ROCHE

* PROMEDIOR - TOTAL TRANSACTION VALUE OF UP TO $1.39 BILLION

* PROMEDIOR - UNDER TERMS OF MERGER AGREEMENT, ROCHE WILL MAKE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF USD 390 MILLION

* PROMEDIOR - ROCHE WILL OBTAIN RIGHTS TO PROMEDIOR’S ENTIRE PORTFOLIO OF MOLECULES FOR SERIOUS FIBROTIC DISEASES, NOTABLY PRM-151

* PROMEDIOR - DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO HAS ADDITIONAL CONTINGENT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $1 BILLION BASED ON ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN MILESTONES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: