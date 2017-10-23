FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prometic enters LOI for $80 mln line of credit from Structured Alpha LP
October 23, 2017 / 9:39 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Prometic enters LOI for $80 mln line of credit from Structured Alpha LP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc:

* Prometic enters into binding letter of intent to secure usd $80 million (CAD $100 million) line of credit from Structured Alpha LP, an affiliate of Thomvest Asset Management Inc

* Company to grant Structured Alpha LP an initial 10 million warrants with an exercise price of CAD $1.70 per common share​

* Company to also grant Structured Alpha LP additional 44 million warrants at exercise price of CAD $1.70 per common share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
