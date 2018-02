Feb 15 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc:

* PROMETIC GRANTED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION BY FDA FOR INTER-ALPHA-INHIBITOR-PROTEINS FOR TREATMENT OF NECROTIZING ENTEROCOLITIS (NEC)

