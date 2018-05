May 15 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc:

* PROMETIC REPORTS ITS 2018 FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC - TOTAL REVENUES FOR Q1 ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $4.3 MILLION COMPARED TO $4.9 MILLION FOR Q1 ENDED MARCH 31, 2017

* PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC - CORP INCURRED NET LOSS OF $34.6 MILLION FOR QUARTER VERSUS A NET LOSS OF $29.1 MILLION