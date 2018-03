March 28 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc:

* PROMETIC REPORTS ITS Q4-2017 AND YE-2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON ACTIVITIES

* ‍TOTAL REVENUES FOR Q4 ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WERE $6.6 MILLION COMPARED TO $4.1 MILLION FOR Q4 ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES - ‍RECEIVED FDA INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND) APPROVAL TO COMMENCE ITS PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF PBI-4050 DRUG ​