April 12 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc:

* PROMETIC PRESENTS NEW PBI-4050 CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING ALSTRöM SYNDROME PHASE 2 TRIAL

* PBI-4050 DECREASED INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER

* FAT BIOPSIES FURTHER DEMONSTRATE PBI-4050 CLINICAL ACTIVITY

* CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND TOLERABILITY OF PBI-4050 WERE SUSTAINED WITH PROLONGED TREATMENT