BRIEF-Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Its Intravenous Immunoglobulin Pivotal Phase 3 Trial

April 30 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc:

* PROMETIC REPORTS POSITIVE CLINICAL DATA FROM ITS INTRAVENOUS IMMUNOGLOBULIN (IVIG) PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL

* PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC - PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC - CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATES COMPARABLE EFFICACY TO COMMERCIALLY-APPROVED DRUG

* PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC - PROMETIC IVIG’S SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILES MAINTAINED WITHOUT ANY SIGNIFICANT DRUG RELATED ISSUES

* PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC - OVERALL PROMETIC IGIV 10% APPEARED TO BE WELL TOLERATED AND WAS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH ANY SBIS