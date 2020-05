May 19 (Reuters) - ProMIS Neurosciences Inc:

* PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES AND BC NEUROIMMUNOLOGY EXPAND COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE PROPRIETARY DIAGNOSTIC ASSAYS

* PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES - COLLABORATION WITH BCNI TO INCLUDE DEVELOPMENT OF ASSAYS TO SUPPORT ACCURATE SCREENING & DIAGNOSIS OF ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE