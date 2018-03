March 14 (Reuters) - ProMIS Neurosciences Inc:

* PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS

* PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC - ‍TOP PRIORITY FOR 2018 TO CONTINUE TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF PMN310 FOR CLINICAL TRIAL INITIATION IN 2019​

* PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES - IN 2018, ‍WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND PROGRAM TARGETING TDP43 IN ALS AND FTD AND ITS ALPHA-SYNUCLEIN PROGRAM FOR PD​