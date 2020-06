BRIEF-ProMis Neurosciences & BC Neuroimmunology Announce Progress On Development Of Antibody Test For COVID-19

June 17 (Reuters) - ProMIS Neurosciences Inc:

* PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES AND COLLABORATOR BC NEUROIMMUNOLOGY ANNOUNCE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON DEVELOPMENT OF HIGHLY ACCURATE ANTIBODY TEST FOR COVID-19

* PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC - IN VALIDATION TESTING, SEROLOGY ASSAY ACHIEVED ACCURACY COMPARABLE TO THAT OF INDUSTRY LEADERS

* PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES - CURRENT VERSION OF PROMIS-BCNI ANTIBODY TEST ACHIEVES 99.90% SENSITIVITY & 99.50% SPECIFICITY FOR SARS COV-2