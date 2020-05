May 12 (Reuters) - ProMIS Neurosciences Inc:

* PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES IDENTIFIES MULTIPLE NOVEL TARGETS ON SARS COV-2 FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A HIGHLY ACCURATE COVID-19 ANTIBODY TEST

* PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC - PROMIS HAS IDENTIFIED 18 POTENTIAL ANTIBODY TARGETS UNIQUE TO SPIKE PROTEIN HALO OF SARS COV-2