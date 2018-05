May 11 (Reuters) - ProMIS Neurosciences Inc:

* PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC - PLAN IS TO FURTHER ADVANCE ITS AD PORTFOLIO, WITH A FOCUS ON DEVELOPMENT OF PMN310 FOR CLINICAL TRIAL INITIATION IN 2019

* PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC - NET LOSS FOR QUARTER WAS $1.6 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS OF $1.4 MILLION