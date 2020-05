May 28 (Reuters) - Promore Pharma AB:

* PROMORE PHARMA APPOINTS ERIK MAGNUSSON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ERIK MAGNUSSON ASSUMES POSITION IN AUGUST 2020 AND THEREBY REPLACES COMPANY'S CURRENT CFO JENNI BJÖRNULFSON