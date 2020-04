April 2 (Reuters) - Promore Pharma AB:

* PROMORE PHARMA’S CFO LEAVES THE COMPANY IN 2020

* PROMORE PHARMA’S CFO JENNI BJÖRNULFSON HAS ANNOUNCED THAT SHE HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE HER ROLE IN COMPANY FOR A POSITION IN ANOTHER COMPANY

* JENNI BJÖRNULFSON WILL REMAIN IN HER CURRENT ROLE DURING HER SIX MONTHS LONG NOTICE PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)