May 7 (Reuters) - PROMORE PHARMA AB:

* PROMORE PHARMA OUT-LICENSES PXL01 FOR SPINAL SURGERY TO PHARMARESEARCH PRODUCTS LTD

* PRP WILL FINANCE DEVELOPMENT OF PXL01 FOR USE TO PREVENT FIBROSIS AFTER SPINAL SURGERY

* PRP RECEIVED A GLOBAL COMMERCIAL LICENSE OF PXL01 FOR USE IN THIS INDICATION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)