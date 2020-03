March 24 (Reuters) - Promore Pharma AB:

* PROMORE PHARMA REACHED THE TARGETED NUMBER OF PATIENTS COMPLETING TREATMENT IN THE HEAL LL-37 PHASE IIB CLINICAL TRIAL

* PROMORE PHARMA AB - ASSESSES THAT RESULTS FROM STUDY CAN BE PRESENTED IN Q4 2020 IN ACCORDANCE WITH EARLIER COMMUNICATIONS.

* PROMORE PHARMA AB - REACHED ITS TARGET OF TREATING 120 PATIENTS WITH LL-37 FOR THREE MONTHS.